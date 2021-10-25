School bans phone, calling them a distraction

By Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Students at Windsor Locks High School might as well leave their cell phones at home because they are now banned from the classroom.

Channel 3 was told that the principal said cell phones became a major distraction to students and a barrier to effective learning.

As a result, they were banned in the building as of Monday.

Of course, cell phones have become ubiquitous just about everywhere, including in schools. Some students might argue that they use them to take notes or do their homework.

Windsor Locks High School principal Rebecca Bissonnette said those are not valid arguments against the move because the school district has distributed laptops or tablets to every child. Students can continue to use those in the classroom.

She explained that in a letter to parents and guardians.

“It has become evident that students are struggling to disconnect from their phones and engage in their learning,” Bissonnette said.

There will be a three-phase disciplinary process for students who bring their phones to school.

1st Offense – Teacher secures phone and sends to main office to be released at end of school day. 2nd Offense – Teacher secures phone and it gets released to a parent or guardian at end of school day. 3rd Offense – Teacher secures phone with family meeting to follow along with one day of in school suspension.

Since the change is brand new, Channel 3 has not yet heard directly from students.

