Crews busy getting Truist Park ready for game 3 of World Series

By Meghan Packer

Click here for updates on this story

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The clock is counting down until all eyes are on Truist Park and metro Atlanta.

Crews are buzzing around the ballpark getting ready for game three of the World Series Friday night when the Braves take on the Astros.

Thursday’s rainy, chilly weather didn’t seem to slow down people with a job to do. Broadcast television crews set up their areas outside the ballpark, delivery trucks are coming and going, landscaping crews put the finishing touches on the property.

The hustle and bustle had a sense of urgency as Truist Park and the entire region prepares for the world stage.

At the Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta right next to Truist Park, General Manager Omar Vega said they are ready for the sold-out weekend.

“We’re absolutely full. We were full for Friday as of the third game we won and then as of the clinching, within minutes we were packed for Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“Our kitchens are stocked, we expect to see restaurants completely packed,” he explained, adding they have about 500 pounds of chicken wings ready to go. “Our housekeeping team has brought in additional supplies as well so that not one item is missed, we brought in extra amenities.”

While all the details are covered, Vega has a unique perspective to offer heading into a big weekend like this.

He said, “The big difference between Super Bowl, and I was at the Omni at CNN Center for the Super Bowl, so I think the big difference is we probably had a year to six months to really hardcore plan. Here we had about 48 to 72 hours to get absolutely everything ready so we ensure that everything is in house for us.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.