New Oregon law limiting mugshot releases takes effect, to curb doxing; how will DCSO change?

Lawmakers passed a bill restricting the release of mugshots except in certain situations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- House Bill 3273 was passed earlier this year by Oregon lawmakers and is taking effect, limiting when jail booking photos can be released, in order to prevent “doxing” and protect privacy.

Doxing is a general term used to describe a situation in which someone deliberately shares another individual’s private information on the internet, with the intent to incite harassment. House Bill 3273 complements House Bill 3047, which provides civil remedy to those who have experienced doxing.

The measure states that a booking photo can only be released "to the public, if the law enforcement agency determines that there is a law enforcement purpose for the release, including but not limited to assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive or a suspect in a criminal investigation, or the identification of additional criminal activity."

Carly Keenan is meeting with Sgt. Jayson Janes from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to learn about what is changing in the county's policies, in regards to booking and public mugshot use.She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.