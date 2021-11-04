Downtown Bend parklet program makes parking ‘difficult’ for some businesses, helps others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Restaurants with outdoor seating in the street will be charged a new fee in downtown Bend.
Some restaurant owners are happy to have the extra seating, which are being called 'parklets.'
But some store owners, including Roxy Mills, the owner of Paper Jazz in downtown Bend, a store adjacent to two parklets put up by restaurants, are frustrated with the way the space is being used.
“It's just difficult. It's very difficult,” Mills said Thursday.
She said some customers are upset that they can’t park near her store.
“I don’t have an area for them to come up the curbside ,and we’re losing customers because of it,” Mills said.
The parklets program started last year as part of the city’s response to covid-19 guidelines restricting indoor dining capacity.
City councilors agreed to make it a permanent program and were presented a revised proposal Wednesday night, by setting a $60 monthly for each parking spot used, starting in January.
When the proposed system was presented to councilors last month, some were resistant to the fee of $100 a month for each parking space used, saying it was too high.
The permanent program begins April 1.
Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill owner Trevor Kalberg said he supports the city council decision.
“Well, definitely during the pandemic, when we weren’t able to have many people inside, it was a great help,” Kalberg said. “It was nice to be able to have people sit out here with their pets and be able to enjoy the sunshine in downtown Bend.”
Suzy Reininger owns Leapin’ Lizards in downtown Bend, and thinks the parklets will eventually frustrate people trying to park downtown.
“I really love the idea right now, when we need to have social distance. I think it's a great idea,” Reininger said. “But once we get past, I think that we need to give that parking back to our customers.”
Deschutes Brewery told NewsChannel 21 their outdoor seating area is not as popular as it was at first, and come January, it will either make it smaller or get rid of it entirely.
The restaurant says their focus is making sure the inside of the restaurant is properly staffed.
However, Mills feels restaurants are being prioritized, while other businesses are overlooked.
“It's all about the restaurants, it’s about crowding the sidewalks," she said. "They have this, they have the sidewalks, and we have nothing as business owners,”
Comments
19 Comments
This isn’t outdoor dining!
How about working out the details before approving the project?
Perhaps one reason the opening day is April Fool’s Day?
The city should have kept the rate at the $100 per spot for if the restaurant could not afford the additional $1.33 per month per spot, perhaps they should not be in business. Additionally, where specifically are those new fees going to go in the new budget? Also, why is the city opposed to raising the city lodging tax to a percentage closer to the 5% that many other tourist cities across the US charge? Those lodging users are almost completely tourists that quite frankly have more than enough disposable income that would not prevent them from coming to Bend. We could use those increased lodging fees to pay for the other “temporary lodgers” along Hunnel Road and other homeless sites that are growing in numbers from out-of-towers.
Sure classes up the city.
I understood the temporary emergency use, but not quite sure why we are still granting such valuable space for businesses to expand, and for a such a modest rent. I mean, can I get a few parking spaces for $60 per month in such a prime location for my business? Reminds me of the “you scratch my back” behind-the-scenes-deals so often made out on a golf course or over martinis, because I fail to see how this in the general public’s best interest. Not to mention they aren’t exactly pleasing to look at.
Agreed. Unattractive and taking up valuable parking spaces. No way this should be permanent.
How are the parking spaces valuable and also free?
They are valuable to people who are trying to find a place to park. I didn’t mean in monetary value. It was hard enough to find a place to park downtown before these stupid things were put in. They have only made the problem worse.
If I had a business downtown that has limited parking but next to a restaurant that is taking up parking I’d be a bit upset.
This has got to stop. It uses up valuable parking for those of who just need to stop downtown for 30 minutes to an hour to conduct business or get a haircut and may not be able to get around well enough to walk all the way from the parking garage to the business we need to visit.
The only street parking downtown should handicapped spaces then. That’s how I treat them already as I never park down there but I’m there nearly every day. It’s not a problem if you don’t qualify as handicapped.
Tacky, lets see if they collapse with a heavy snow. And that also brings up how would they plow those streets.
Several were in place last winter.
With snow blowers. Easy peazy.
A trashy look to downtown that reduces needed parking and costs some businesses while benefitting others – by design. Follow the money on this.
Absolutely follow the money, all you’re asking for is socialized parking.
More people would walk in Bend if all these car people weren’t out making walking more dangerous.
A waste of space that screws up parking for most businesses downtown. But, the city panders to the big money brewpubs and tourist spots and lets the smaller mom and pop’s stores suffer. Way to go Bend.
Either open the streets to traffic or close them and turn them fully into a pedestrian area à la Munich, because the current state looks horrific and tacky.