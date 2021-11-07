Keselowski set to leave Penske a winner before move to Roush

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brad Keselowski is ready to say goodbye to driving for team owner Roger Penske. Keselowski starts his new job this week with Roush Fenway Racing. He will drive the No. 6 Ford next season and has an ownership stake in the program. Keselowski makes one final ride Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for Team Penske. Keselowski expected his No. 6 Ford team at Roush to immediately contend in the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing will soon unveil a new team name.