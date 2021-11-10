Phoenix puzzle factory thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues

By Whitney Clark

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — There are no missing pieces in the production line at Whimsy Wood Puzzles in Phoenix. Owner Jeffrey Campbell says from start to finish, it takes about an hour to create a puzzle.

When Campbell began producing them in 2018, it was just a few hundred. This year he expects to make about 5,000, which include Arizona landscapes and landmarks. With supply chain issues reported across the country, he’s hoping for a good holiday season.

“I think that people are going to be looking for locally sourced, manufactured items. And I think the people that do that are really going to benefit this year. Especially if the stores run out of the more popular toys they’re looking for,” Campbell told Arizona’s Family on Tuesday.

Campbell stocked up when he heard of possible supply chain issues and has up to 8 months of supplies.

At Campbell’s puzzle factory, it’s a small operation.

“Everybody gets everything from someplace else,” said Rick Murray with the Arizona Small Business Association.

Murray says small businesses are getting creative as transportation remains the issue. “There is plenty of supply sitting out in the ocean, sitting in the ports, sitting in warehouses. It’s just getting those products to the businesses,” Murray said.

He plans on bringing in full-time employees next year and opening a store at the factory this weekend. Here is more information on the location and hours.

Puzzles are a pastime that made a resurgence because of COVID-19 quarantines. “I think it’s the excitement of seeing it after it’s done,” Campbell said. “I think it’s the feeling, especially of the wood puzzles. I think people like that.”

