Latino Community Assn. plans in-person/online Empowering Families Luncheon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association invites the public back to the beautiful Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for its annual Empowering Families Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.



To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, LCA will limit the in-person fundraiser at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend to 100 attendees. Board member Marcos Rodríguez will serve a boxed lunch from his Mexican and Peruvian menu with a vegan option.

Other supporters are invited to watch a livestream of the event via a Zoom link. We encourage Bend residents to order a take-out lunch from EsTa BiEn, Rodriguez’s restaurant at 221 NW Hill Street in Bend, 541 318-1111. People in other towns can pick up lunch from a Latino-owned restaurant in their area to enjoy while watching the program. Here is a list: https://tinyurl.com/luncheon-2021



The program will include the premiere of a new video that captures some of the stories of LCA’s work over the past 18 months, some recent milestones, and a glimpse at the future we envision.

LCA's luncheon raises funds to support English, computer and citizenship classes, employment assistance, legal clinics, income tax assistance, health insurance enrollment, dental and vaccination clinics, youth development and referrals to community partners.

“Our programs aim to remove the stones from the many paths our clients travel so that they can fully express and contribute their innate abilities and advance toward their goals,” said LCA Executive Director Bread Porterfield. “Empowerment is about offering resources and opportunities to facilitate the journey. We invite you to be a part of this journey.”



Tickets cost $25 for the in-person luncheon and $10 for the virtual event. Visit https://latinocommunityassociation.org/