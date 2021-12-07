Patriots throw fewest passes in a game since 1974

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots played a style of game more reminiscent of a triple-option service academy than the modern NFL. Jones threw just three passes on a windy Monday night in Buffalo for the fewest pass attempts in an NFL game in nearly a half-century as the Patriots beat the Bills 14-10. With 40 mph wind gusts, the Patriots relied on the ground game with 46 runs compared to just the three passes. The last time a team threw that little in a game came in 1974, when the Bills had two in a win over the Jets.