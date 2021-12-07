Plea hearing for Ian Cranston of Bend scheduled for Tuesday

Bend man charged with second-degree manslaughter in shooting of Barry Washington Jr.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Almost two months since Barry Washnington Jr. was shot and killed in downtown Bend, the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Ian Cranston of Bend is facing charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Cranston will stand before a judge today at the Deschutes County Courthouse for his plea hearing. Cranston has been out of jail on bail.

Community members, led by the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, are planning to gather in front of the courthouse during the hearing. They will relocate to Barry's memorial, also known as "Barry's Corner" after.

Carly Keenan will be outside the Deschutes County Courthouse to speak with community members. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.