‘A way we resist’: Quilts honor victims of racial violence

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A quilt exhibit at Jackson State University honors dozens of lives lost in the U.S. to racial violence. Two quilts stitched together by 75 artists from the U.S. and beyond feature more than 115 portraits of Black victims. The Stitch Their Names Memorial Project was started by Eugene, Oregon, high school math teacher Holli Johannes in July 2020. Among those featured on the quilts are portraits of 17-year-old James Earl Green and 21-year-old Jackson State student Phillip Lafayette Gibbs. They were fatally shot on the campus of the historically Black university during a violent police response to a protest against racial injustice in 1970.