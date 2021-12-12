At least 1 dead as swollen rivers flood streets in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Swollen rivers have burst their banks in north and northeastern Spain, causing the death of at least one person. Spanish weather services say the combination of a heavy, dayslong storm and thawing snow has brought a surge in the River Ebro and its tributaries. Emergency services said they retrieved the body of a 61-year-old man from inside the cab of his submerged van in a river in the Navarra region on Sunday. The man was reported missing on Friday and his vehicle was spotted the following day, but the fast-flowing river made a rescue operation impossible.