Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met with a mediator for the first time, they announced that the session had resulted in a confidential settlement. The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach’s allegations lacked merit. But an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach’s allegations.