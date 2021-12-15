Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes

By SEAN MURPHY and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — Several tight-knit communities of the South and Midwest are turning to the somber task of burying their dead after tornadoes killed dozens of people across eight states. The fierce storms tore Friday night from Arkansas to Illinois and also through much of Kentucky and parts of Tennessee and other states. In western Kentucky, a funeral home is preparing to welcome mourners who lost loved ones while grieving losses too. The dead also include a father and son from Florida killed by storms while visiting Tennessee. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s governor has pledged $5,000 each to the victims’ families to help with burial expenses.