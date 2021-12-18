Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in western Washington say a father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment. Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5. Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor. Police said 33-year-old Manuel Gill died around Dec. 10. His body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Their bodies were found on Dec. 11. Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death. The girls’ mother lives in Everett. She says her daughters became extremely religious and refused to see her.