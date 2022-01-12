Biden says inflation report shows ‘progress,’ but there’s ‘still have more work to do’

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the latest report on inflation in the US shows there’s more work to do on lowering the rate of inflation, but he argued that progress is being made.

The report “demonstrates that we are making progress in slowing the rate of price increases,” Biden said, but acknowledged the report “underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets.”

The President notes that inflation is “a global challenge,” but says the US is better positioned to combat inflation due to having “one of the fastest growing economies.”

