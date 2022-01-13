Vallejo ‘Vigilante Group’ Takes Pothole Problem Into Own Hands

By Steve Large

VALLEJO, California (KOVR) — Pothole problems in one Solano County city are so bad a group of residents is banding together to fill the “tire-busters” all by themselves.

They carry shovels and asphalt, and wear safety vests. And now this group of regular guys is getting a whole lot of attention and recognition from passing drivers for repairing the potholes all across the city of Vallejo.

“We call ourselves the ‘Pothole Vigilantes of Vallejo,’ ” resident Gilbert Dodson said.

What started as an online discussion has grown so fast, the City of Vallejo even delivered the group a cease and desist letter, ordering them to apply for permits before they do any more repairs. The mayor cited legal concerns over the volunteer effort.

David Marsteller, Jr. created a GoFundMe account seeking $350 in funds for the work. It’s generated nearly $3,000 so far.

“And it’s hard work, but it’s worth it when people drive by and they’re giving us love,” Marsteller Jr. said. “And that is the best compensation of all.”

The City of Vallejo has an online order form allowing citizens to request pothole repairs by public works crews. The city warns not all requests will be handled right away.

“You can make things so legalistic, nothing can get done,” Dodson said. “You have so many rules, you rule it out.”

Filling the holes may be illegal. When it’s done, they may also be hailed as heroes.

“I take pride on where I live at,” Dodson said.

The group started filling the potholes about two weeks ago. They believe they have filled approximately 80 so far.

