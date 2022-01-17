Blessing boxes are popping up around the Texarkana area

By Web Staff

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Blessing boxes are popping up all over the country, including the Ark-La-Tex.

While this community service has been going on for years, a Texarkana non-profit is hoping to expand their mission of blessing others.

The local non-profit “Hope for Texarkana” launched the blessing boxes last year in five locations to connect people with pantries in their neighborhood.

The locations include: Nash, Wake Village, Liberty Eylau, Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas.

They’re available to those in need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The large birdhouse-like boxes are filled with nonperishable foods, toiletries, and other clothing items that anyone can use when they are in need.

It’s a neighbor helping neighbor program.

A sign on all of the boxes reads: “Take what you need, leave what you can, above all, BE BLESSED!”

“Besides homeless, it’s for people in transition. It’s for people who have limited supplies,” said Tom Greer, Hope for Texarkana Founder & Executive Director.

“For us to be able to take what we can to provide that little extra to get them through, it’s such an awesome opportunity,” explained Corena Lavender, Hope for Texarkana Board President

The non-profit is now hoping to expand their outreach with a home building to not only keep stock items for the blessing boxes, but also house future GED, English as a Second Language and adult literacy classes.

Again, the boxes are for anyone who needs them and for anyone who wants to give.

For more information about the group, Hope for Texarkana visit hope4txk,org or Hope for Texarkana’s Facebook page.

