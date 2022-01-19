Crook County Library’s ‘People from Our Past’ to hear from Dorothy Lawson McCall

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The fascinating history of Crook County doesn’t only belong to the men who settled here. Women arrived as wives, adventurers, and entrepreneurs. With the return of People from Our Past at the Bowman Museum, you will have a chance to chat with historical figure Dorothy Lawson McCall – no time machine required.

Lawson McCall was born into a life of luxury as the daughter of a prominent East Coast financier. After marrying Harvard graduate Henry “Hal” McCall, she traveled with him to the 640 acres along the Crooked River purchased for the young couple by Hal’s father. She raised former Oregon governor Tom McCall and his four siblings “on the biggest ranch house anywhere” and even pitched her own brief gubernatorial campaign.

Historical reenactor Dawn Alexander will bring Dorothy Lawson McCall to life for People from Our Past’s February run. The presentations will take place on February 9th and 16th and March 9th and 16th from 12:15pm – 1:00 PM in the museum’s community room. “Upon its inception in 2019, People from Our Past quickly became a “must see” event in Prineville”, said Bowman Museum Director Sandy Cohen. “It is fun, entertaining, and educational – so please come join us!”

For more information about this series of free programs, please contact Museum Director Sandy Cohen at (541) 447-3715 or Director of Library Services, April Witteveen at (541) 447-7978 ext. 314.

Located in Prineville, The Bowman Museum gathers, preserves, and makes available museum records and other material relating to the history of Central Oregon. The Bowman Museum stimulates an interest in, and knowledge of, local history. To learn more visit us at www.crookcountyhistorycenter.org.

Crook County Library provides traditional and innovative library resources and programming to Crook County residents of all ages. It is an environment where people come together for lifelong learning, enjoyment, and connection. To learn more, visit them at www.crooklib.org.