Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District offers funding for on-farm efforts to save water

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) - The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District is announcing up to $300,000 in available funding for the On-Farm Efficiency Water Conservation Investment Program.

The objective of the program is to accelerate existing water conservation efforts in Deschutes County by improving on-farm irrigation conveyance systems, upgrading farms' infrastructure from flood to sprinkler irrigation, and

improve landowners’ knowledge and skills in managing irrigation water on their farm.

Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with a representative from the district to find out more about the program.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.