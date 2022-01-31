Initial report into Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ scandal is published

By Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN

A long-awaited report into parties in UK Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s government during coronavirus restrictions has been published.

Sue Gray’s initial, stripped-back findings say that “against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” it adds

