Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

BEIJING (AP) — Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy’s first-ever Olympic curling medal. And they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history. The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals. They are 10-0 in Beijing. Italy earned points in each of the first five ends of the match. Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien advanced after beating Britain 6-5 on a last-rock draw to the button. Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden will face Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Britain for the bronze.