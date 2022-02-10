London Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick resigns after series of scandals

By Kara Fox and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

London’s Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Cressida Dick has resigned amid criticism of her leadership following a series of scandals that have dented public confidence in Britain’s largest police force.

In a Thursday statement, she said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Her resignation came only hours after she told the BBC she had “absolutely no intention” of leaving her post.

It follows the publication last week of a damning report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which revealed what it called a culture of misogyny and racism in the Metropolitan Police Service.

Responding to the report, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said there were clear “cultural problems” in UK policing and that she was absolutely “appalled and sickened” by the content of the report.

The report centered on nine linked independent investigations concerning serving police officers from the MPS mainly based at London’s Charing Cross station. After finding several officers guilty of serious misconduct offenses, the report issued 15 recommendations “to change policing practice” in the UK.

The murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard in London last year by a serving police officer also rocked public trust in the force.

In her statement Thursday, Dick acknowledged that such cases had “damaged confidence” in the force but said it had “turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence.”

“Throughout my career I have sought to protect the people of this wonderful thriving and diverse city,” she said.

“There have been many tough calls. And many challenges. The 2017 terrorist attacks, the Grenfell fire, difficult protests, the pandemic, the murder of serving officers. I’m incredibly proud of my team and all they have achieved.”

This is a developing story, more to come …

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.