Another German sliding gold, as Neise wins Olympic skeleton

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hannah Neise has never won a World Cup medal. Or a medal at the world championships. Or a medal from the European championships. She’s got an Olympic medal now. And it’s the one that everybody wants. Skeleton has a new champion and she was a bit of a surprise winner. The 21-year-old Neise won the junior world title last year and became the first German woman to capture the gold medal in Olympic skeleton by rallying in the final two heats at the Beijing Games.