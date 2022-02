By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 7 Indiana past Michigan State 76-58. Indiana led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans 30-14 in the third quarter. Berger had 17 points in the period to top Michigan State’s entire total. The Hoosiers are 18-3. Alisia Smith had 12 points for Michigan State, which is 13-11.