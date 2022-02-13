French presidential candidate Pécresse holds 1st big rally

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A politician vying to become France’s first female president is hoping to boost her declining fortunes in the campaign so far with her first major rally. Less than 60 days from the first round, 54-year-old Valérie Pécresse is struggling to take off in the polls — despite having had an initial boost in December when she was picked to be the French conservatives’ candidate. The fact that Pécresse has not held any major launch rallies like other candidates, owing to virus concerns, seems to have hurt her. She is stalling in popularity behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and frontrunner President Emmanuel Macron, who has still not officially declared his candidacy.