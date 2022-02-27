North Korea says it tests systems for spy satellite

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean says it has tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite. Monday’s announcement comes a day after after North Korea’s neighbors detected a new ballistic missile launch. While North Korean state media didn’t directly acknowledge any missile launch Sunday, it said the “important test” involved cameras for a reconnaissance satellite. Technical details of the North Korean statement couldn’t be independently confirmed. North Korea successfully put its first satellite into orbit in 2012 and second one in 2016. The United Nations has banned North Korea from such launches. Ballistic missiles and rockets used for satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technologies.