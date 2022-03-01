Bend temperatures about average for February — but only half the normal precipitation

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend area had a bit warmer and much drier than normal February, seeing only about half the typical precipitation -- and all on one day, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

The average temperature at the official measuring station at Bend Airport was just over 36 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees above the normal (30-year) average temperature for the month. High temperatures averaged about 50 degrees, with a high of 72 recorded on the 14th. Lows averaged nearly 23 degrees, with the low of -7 recorded on the 23red.

There were three weeks of days when Bend's low was below freezing and one day when it plunged below zero. There also were three days when the high was below freezing.

Precipitation for the month totaled a half-inch, which is .49 of an inch below the February norm, the NWS said. And all that precip fell on one day, the 22nd. (One day of precipitation data, for the 18th, was missing as of Tuesday.)

Redmond Airport also was slightly warmer than normal for the month, at about 37 degrees, with only .01 of an inch of precipitation for the month, measured on the 26th, nearly two-thirds of an inch below normal in Redmond (again with one day of precipitation data missing, for the 21st).

You can check out other data for the region by location and month at a new NWS Web page.

The Upper Deschutes-Crooked River Basin is currently 15% below normal in water year precipitation to date and 18% below the average snow-water equivalent, according to the automated SNOTEL telemetry system. Much of the region remains in extreme to exceptional drought, according to the Oregon Drought Monitor: