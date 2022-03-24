After rancher loses calf in unique circumstances, OSU Extension Service to hold calving seminar in Prineville

(Update: Adding video, comments from rancher, OSU Extension Service)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An unfortunate situation at a Crook County ranch is now leading to an educational program for any interested rancher.

Dennis Doherty’s cows enjoyed a nice meal on a sunny spring day at the Red Willow Ranch East of Redmond on Thursday.

But a few weeks ago, while one cow was giving birth, things got complicated.

“We just didn’t have the experience doing it. We’ve pulled calves, not a problem. Just not one big, upside-down and backwards,” Doherty said.

With the help of a neighbor, Doherty and his family were able to save the cow, but sadly, not the calf.

“We did a lot of good things, we did a lot of things right and the outcome was bad. Not as bad as it could have been if we lost the mom though,” Doherty said.

Dennis realized he could use more emergency calving training, and knew he wasn’t alone.

He called the Oregon State University Extension Service, to see how they could help, and Scott Duggan, a livestock agent, decided to help bring back a calving school they have done in the past.

“We had to throw back a few emails back and forth to get a date that worked for everybody, but just their willingness to help was really great,” Duggan said.

Duggan said the doctors and specialists were more than happy to help.

He said OSU Extension is meant to be the bridge between OSU research and the ranching and farming community.

“OSU Extension is out in the community and doing our best to answer those questions,” Duggan said.

The class will be from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the Crook County Extension Service building in Prineville.

These classes will help Dennis and other ranchers be more prepared to help their cows in an emergency birthing situation.

“It’s like childbirth for a mom. It's like CPR for a cardiac patient. You've got to have the training first, because you don’t want to learn 'on the job,' per se,” Doherty said

Doherty says he is grateful for the quick response and support from OSU Extension, but hopes his future calving is more straightforward.

“I hope that we can get some valuable knowledge from this -- and never use it again,” Doherty said.