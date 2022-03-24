Defense rests in trial of ex-nurse who made medication error

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The defense has rested its case in the trial of a former Tennessee nurse who killed a patient by accidentally injecting her with a paralyzing drug. Thirty-seven-year-old RaDonda Vaught is facing a charge of reckless homicide for administering vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. Prosecutors argue that Vaught disregarded the standard of care expected of nurses as well as her own training when she made multiple errors leading to the fatal injection. Vaught’s attorney argues that the nurse was not acting outside of the norm and that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.