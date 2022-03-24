Nicaragua expels international Red Cross representative

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Nicaragua has expelled the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The local Red Cross spokeswoman said Thursday the organization had received a letter from the government of President Daniel Ortega ordering Thomas Ess out of the country. The spokeswoman said the reason behind the decision was not clear, and no government agency would confirm the expulsion. The Red Cross said it would continue its humanitarian work in Nicaragua. Ortega’s government has arrested dozens of opposition figures and sentenced many to prison terms. And earlier this month, the Ortega government ordered the expulsion of the papal nuncio.