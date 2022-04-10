Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters, the first major of his career, following dominant performance

By Ben Morse, CNN

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters on Sunday following a dominant performance at Augusta National.

The world No. 1 finished ahead of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy to claim his first major title.

After two close-range misses on the 18th green, he rolled home the winning putt and carded a final round one-under par 71 to finish on 10-under for the tournament, five shots ahead of second-placed McIlroy.

Over the four days at the lush, sprawling golf club in Augusta, Georgia, Scheffler produced some excellent golf, refusing to falter under the pressure of being the tournament’s leader for nearly three days.

In the end, he was rewarded for his recent run of good form, winning the most prestigious tournament title out there, as well as going home with the famous green jacket and the $2.7 million winners purse.

