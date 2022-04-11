China says ‘regular military supplies’ delivered to Serbia

BEIJING (AP) — China says it delivered “regular military supplies” to Serbia, in its first comments on an unusual operation in which six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the operation was part of the two countries’ annual cooperation plan, does not target any third parties and “has nothing to do with the current situation.” He gave no further details. The veiled operation this weekend came amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the same time as war is raging in Ukraine could threaten the region. Serbia and China have long shared strong ties, partly out of a common disdain for Washington.