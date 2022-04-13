Lawyer: US Rep. Cuellar not the target of FBI investigation

By ERIC TUCKER and JAKE BLEIBERG

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s lawyer says federal authorities have informed him that the Democrat is not the target of an investigation that led FBI agents to search Cuellar’s South Texas home. Cuellar denied any wrongdoing in January after FBI agents searched his house in the border city of Laredo. Washington, D.C.-based attorney Joshua Berman now says the Justice Department informed him Cuellar is not the target of the investigation. The statement comes comes as Cuellar is locked in a primary runoff with a progressive challenge: Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney. The FBI declined to comment.