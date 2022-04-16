2-alarm fire rapidly spreads to several row house units

By KDKA News Staff

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Crews are battling flames that have engulfed several row houses in Marshall Township this morning.

The fire started on the deck of one of the houses on Marshall Heights Drive, according to dispatchers.

It was originally a one-alarm fire.

KDKA-TV viewer Michael O’Neil sent in pictures and video from the scene, showcasing the severity of the damage.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof, and the front porch of one of the houses was seriously impacted by smoke and flames.

There is no word about any injuries at this time.

