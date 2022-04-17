14 arrested after communal violence in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India’s capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured. The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, according to local media reports Sunday. Authorities say Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a religious procession celebrating the birth of the Hindu god Hanuman on Saturday night. Police are investigating the incident and it remains unclear what sparked the violence. It was the first major violence to be reported in New Delhi since 53 people died in a large-scale communal conflict in 2020 and follows similar reports of religious violence across India over the past week.