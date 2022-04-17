Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say have detained a fishing vessel loaded with nearly three metric tons (3.3 short tons) of cocaine south of the Canary Islands. The boat was intercepted on Wednesday around 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) south of the Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean. Police arrested four Turkish citizens and one person from the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia who were crew members on the ship that was smuggling the drugs in a fuel tank. Police believed the drugs came from South America. A Spanish air patrol spotted the suspicious ship while it was trying to hide among a fleet of fishing vessels.