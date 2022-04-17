Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship the length of more than three football fields has finally been pried from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground. The Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats. A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole, and back into the shipping channel. The ship was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.