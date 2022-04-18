Bosnians warn Ukrainians: It’s a long journey to justice

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Survivors of war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war say the victims of ongoing human rights abuses in Ukraine should learn from their experience of fighting for justice, but that they must first make peace with the fact that reaching it will inevitably be a lengthy and painful process. It took decades to arrest and try the wartime Bosnian Serb leaders, and three decades since the start of that war more than 7,000 people remain unaccounted-for. But the victims say each war crimes conviction is another undeniable proof what they suffered, and the people of Ukraine will want the same.