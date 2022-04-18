Rain dampens the 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Easter Egg Roll is whipping up some “egg-citement” for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. Under rainy skies Monday, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting 30,000 kids and adults for an event the first lady has dubbed an “egg-ucation roll.” Jill Biden tweeted that Monday would be a “magical, EGGucation-filled day.” The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But the event it back this year as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have eased. The first lady has turned the South Lawn into a school community.