Sri Lankan Cabinet reshuffled to counter economic crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has appointed a new, 17-member Cabinet in a sign he and his powerful family are taking back control of the political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state. The appointments Monday follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign. The new Cabinet retains the president’s older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while excluding other key family members in what’s seen an attempt to pacify the protesters. Many elders and those facing corruption allegations were dropped from the Cabinet in line with calls for a younger administration.