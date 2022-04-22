Parents of man killed by police file wrongful death suit

SEATTLE (AP) — The parents of a man killed by Auburn police have filed a federal wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit alleging an officer shot Enosa Strickland Jr. in the back of the head while he was lying in a parking lot. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit also claims officer Kenneth Lyman has an extensive history of using force and was carrying an unapproved and “illegal” dagger that he later claimed Strickland had grabbed and refused to drop during a struggle. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. A spokeswoman for the city of Auburn said the city was aware of the lawsuit but otherwise declined to comment.