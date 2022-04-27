No longer battering ram Blues, St. Louis now relies on skill

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The St. Louis Blues are no longer the big, bruising team they were when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019. This incarnation is reliant far more on speed, skill and scoring. The Blues will try to win that way this time around starting with their first-round series against Minnesota. Three years ago they battered their way through the playoffs to win the first title in franchise history. Only 10 players remain from that Cup team and even they have altered their approach. Craig Berube is even coaching differently to his personnel to get the most out of a talented roster.