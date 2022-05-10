Bend’s rapid home price rise took a pause in April, while Redmond set yet another record

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend’s soaring home sales prices took a bit of a breather in April, while Redmond’s prices kept surging into record territory, the Beacon Appraisal monthly report said Tuesday.

The Bend area’s median home sales price, which jumped $57,000 to a record $740,000 in March, slid down by $3,000 last month, the report said.

Not true in Redmond, where the median sales price rose $18,000 to a new record of $538,000.

Appraiser Donnie Montagner said single-family home inventory levels rose slightly last month in both Bend and Redmond, but remained low, at around a one-month supply.