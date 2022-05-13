Judge blocks DeSantis’ redistricting plan; state appeals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that a new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff is unconstitutional has been appealed by the state. Thursday’s notice of appeal came hours after Circuit Judge Layne Smith issued an injunction to prevent the DeSantis map from being used in the November election. He instead ordered that a map drawn by a Harvard professor who testified for the plaintiffs should be used, but the state’s appeal keeps the DeSantis map in place. Florida gained a 28th congressional district because of population growth over the past decade, meaning Smith couldn’t have ordered current maps to be used while the lawsuit continues.