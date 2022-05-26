Police: Man shoots, kills plumber he called for job

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after a plumber called to the man’s home south of Tacoma was shot and killed on Monday.

Jacques Dothard, 55, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of unlawful position of a firearm on Wednesday in the incident that left Tom Lorezca dead, KING 5 reported.

Dothard is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

South Sound 911 received a report of shots fired at a home in Spanaway around 8:30 p.m. The caller reported they could see a body in a truck where they heard the shots fired.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Dothard called for a plumber because he had run over a drainpipe. When Lorezca arrived, Dothard accused him of hitting his gate, sheriff’s officials said.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed Dothard walking up to Lorezca’s vehicle and firing seven shots, according to charging documents.

Dothard retreated into his home and later surrendered, deputies said.

Lorezca, 40, was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

After the shooting, the suspect allegedly took a “bag of guns” to a nearby home and asked his neighbor to hold onto them. Six guns were later found at the neighbor’s home, deputies said.

Investigators also found several empty and loaded magazines of different calibers, gun cases and a ballistic “military-style” vest with his last name duct-taped to it, charging documents said.

According to the documents, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a welfare check request from the Veteran’s Crisis Line for Dothard on March 28. It was reported that Dothard called the crisis line regarding a dispute and that Dothard had threatened to kill his son, documents said.

Documents said it did not appear the welfare check was ever conducted. Dothard said during his court appearance that he receives Veterans Affairs disability benefits.

Lorezca’s brothers told KING 5 Lorezca was a humble, dedicated worker.