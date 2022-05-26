Sumatran elephant dies in Indonesia of suspected poisoning

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A pregnant Sumatran elephant has been found dead of suspected poisoning near a palm plantation in Indonesia’s Riau province on the island of Sumatra. Sumatran elephants are a critically endangered species and fewer than 700 remain on the island. The animal is protected under an Indonesian law on the conservation of biological natural resources and their ecosystems. Local authorities said Friday that they are investigating the cause of death of the pregnant elephant, which was discovered in a joint patrol by local conservation groups on Wednesday.