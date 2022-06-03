41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area. Steven Carrillo had pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood and to the attempted murder of Underwood’s colleague amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Carrillo to a 41-year prison term, a lifetime of supervised release and an undetermined amount of restitution.