Colorado inmate gets 48 years for kidnapping, killing woman

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man who was charged in the death of a woman who went missing in northern Colorado in 2018 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The Boulder Daily Camera reports 33-year-old Juan Figueroa Jr. entered his plea in the death of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia and was sentenced to 48 years in prison. He is already serving a sentence of 93 years to life on an unrelated sex assault conviction. The terms will run consecutively. Gutierrez-Garcia went missing in March 2018 when she was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends and family at bars in downtown Longmont. Her body was found in April.