McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick ended his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit. Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete. Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.