Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A woman testified that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn’t move her arms, and kissed her. The woman, now 61, says she was shocked and struggled to get away from Cosby. Her testimony Friday in a lawsuit filed by another woman is the first time she has told the story in a public venue. Judy Huth is suing Cosby, alleging he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby, who is not attending the trial, denies the allegations.